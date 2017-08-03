Sum 41’s Frank Zummo: my top 5 tips for drummers

Back in 2013, the future looked bleak for pop punk titans Sum 41.

Founding member Steve Jocz had just left the band, and frontman Deryck Whibley was in the midst of some well-documented personal issues which threated to cut not just the band short, but also Whibley’s life.

Just a few short years later and things in the Sum 41 camp are looking a world away from this turmoil.

In 2015, Street Drum Corps sticksman Frank Zummo stepped into Jocz’s sizable shoes. A year later former guitarist Dave Baksh returned to the band and a new album, 13 Voices, followed. Meanwhile, 2017 has seen the band slay the summer festival circuit with a glut of sublime performances. When we speak with Zummo, he tells us that this resurgence began with a bunch of quick-fire writing sessions as soon as he joined in 2015.

“We went straight into writing,” he explains. “It was fun to be part of that creative process. Dave came back into the band at the same time as well. Without sounding too cheesy it was a magical thing to be part of. Plus, I saw Deryck go through everything that he went through and to see a friend come out of that better and stronger than ever was one of the coolest things ever.”

It wasn’t a case of learning a set of 12 songs. They wanted me to learn everything, the entire catalogue

His arrival may have helped kickstart another successful chapter for the band, but Zummo admits that getting to grips with Sum 41’s back catalogue was no mean feat.

“It is the hardest thing I’ve done,” he says. “It wasn’t a case of learning a set of 12 songs. They wanted me to learn everything, the entire catalogue. They pull songs out, we don’t do the same set every night. I then had to learn how they interpret the songs live.

“Deryck is very particular about where the kick drums land because of what he is singing. He and I spent a lot of time working on the drum parts. The hardest thing though was learning him as a frontman. Now, if he moves his arm I know where he’s going and I got him. I had to learn his language of when he wants things louder, softer, when there is a breakdown.”

Ahead of one of those aforementioned arse-kicking festival shows, Zummo sat down with us and shared his top five tips for drummers.