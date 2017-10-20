Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley: my top 6 tips for songwriters

Since first blasting into the mainstream with pop-punk upstarts Sum 41 at the turn of the millennium, Deryck Whibley has proved himself as a workaholic songwriter.

Across seven albums (plus a smattering of co-writing projects, including 5 Seconds Of Summer), Whibley has honed his songwriting chops and thrown himself into his craft. Pretty impressive given the multi-faceted demands as a writer, guitarist, vocalist and producer that he places on himself.

“I don’t find it hard to juggle the role of songwriting, playing and producing, I just find that it is a lot of work,” he says.

“It’s just time consuming. I never switch off. Especially now that I am sober, it never leaves you when you’re working on a record.

“When I was drinking, it would take it away. I would go away, drink, party and forget about it. But being sober, you go to bed and that song is still going around in your head. Being sober hasn’t had an impact on my creativity; it's just the workflow.”

Today, Whibley is sober and very much on top of his game, as evidenced by Sum 41’s well-received 2016 comeback album 13 Voices. While basking in the adulation of his return, the frontman shared with us his key tips on how he transformed from pop-punk teenage brat to a songwriting machine.