Suhr releases Classic JM Pro guitar with “sleeker, more refined body shape”

Announced back at NAMM, Suhr has now officially released the offset-inspired Classic JM Pro.

Besides the “sleeker, more refined body shape”, the JM Pro offers a choice of Gotoh 510 Tremolo or TonePros tune-o-matic bridge with through-body stringing.

Pickup-wise, guitarists are able to choose between a pair of hum-free S90 pickups with active noise cancellation, or Suhr SSV humbuckers.

Elsewhere, the guitar packs an alder body and quarter-sawn maple neck with 25.5” Indian rosewood fingerboard, with Suhr locking tuners, a '60s C Vintage Standard neck profile and contoured heel.

Finishes include 3-Tone Burst, Black, Olympic White, Dakota Red, Sonic Blue and the Gold you see up top.

The Classic JM Pro is available now for $2,195. Head over to Suhr for more info.