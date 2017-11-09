Sublime unveils Chieftain Deluxe semi-hollow guitar

Florida’s Sublime Guitars has launched the Chieftain Deluxe semi-hollow.

Aiming to provide a “player-friendly” feel, the Chieftain features a moulded maple body with maple centre block, ebony fretboard and gold hardware, while two Porter-designed H90 pickups promise a warm tone.

Sublime’s Globally Crafted production initiative means neck, body and electronics are sourced from around the world based on craftmanship rather than price point.

The Chieftain Deluxe is available in Tux White and Onyx Black finishes, and up for preorder from Sublime Guitars for $899.