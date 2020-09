VGS 2020: Stu Hamm's history with bass guitars is as fascinating as his playing – he had the honour of getting Fender's first ever signature bass guitar model.

For this year's Virtual Guitar Show, he shows us that Fender Urge model and its follow-up, as well as his basses with Warwick and Washburn, while demoing their features along with the some of the songs he's famous for here.

For more info on Stu Hamm's music and bass tutorials, visit stuhamm.com