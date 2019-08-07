Strandberg releases eye-popping Boden Metal Sarah Longfield signature edition

Sarah Longfield has made her name with a formidable and unique eight-string technique

Strandberg have taken their Boden body style and given it the full Sarah Longfield treatment, with a traditional six-string alongside Longfield’s favoured eight-string format, and a seven-string for good measure.

Each guitar in the Boden Metal Sarah Longfield edition has a chambered basswood body with quarter-inch maple top. The body features the distinctive Boden contouring with arm, torso and heel carves, onto which a roasted maple neck with carbon fibre reinforcement is bolted on. The fretboard is ebony with 24 Jescar stainless steel frets.

The “Black Doppler” gloss finish was designed by Longfield herself.

The series is equipped with set of Fishman Fluence Modern pickups, with an alnico pickup in the neck complementing its hotter ceramic counterpart in the bridge. These are controlled by a three-way selector and a push/pull control on the master volume for coil splitting and a push/pull on the tone for toggling between pickup voicings.

The Sarah Longfield models retail at €2,595 for the six-string and €2,695 for the extended range models. Shipping is free throughout the EU. If you are in Europe, head here to order.

In the US, the Boden Metal Sarah Longfield is available at select Guitar Center locations until 1 October 2019.