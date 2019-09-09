Stone Heavy Sound's Decade pedal will transform your pickups

The Decade from Stone Heavy Sound is a guitar effects pedal that changes the character of your pickups so you can transform your tone without switching guitars.

Stone Heavy call it a passive pickup response tripler because it effectively triples the amount of tones you can get from one guitar. The stompbox, which needs to be placed at the start of the signal chain, interacts with your guitar's pickups, using the principal that more windings on a pickup leads to less high-end and vice-versa.

The premise and the execution are really simple. There are two footswitches on the enclosure. One is marked 60s, the other 70s.

The 60s setting electronically simulates the removal of some windings on your pickups, so if you are using a humbucker or P-90, the 60s setting will really add some brightness and chime.

The 70s setting simulates additional windings on your pickups, so if you are using a singlecoil Strat pickup, this will beef it up a bit and add more width to the mids.

The Decade looks to be a game changer for your guitar. Each unit is handmade in Los Angeles and individually numbered.

The Decade costs $299 and ships direct.

Check out Stone Heavy Sound for ordering info.