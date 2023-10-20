No, you’re not Dreaming: Sting, Pink and Marshmello just released a single together

Marshmello, Sting and Pink have made a late bid for 2023’s ‘most unexpected collaboration’ award with Dreaming, a new song that interpolates the former Police man’s 1993 single Fields Of Gold.

Teasing the track on Instagram, Pink described the three artists working together as “beautifully random,” while Sting was keen to make it clear that “Marshmello was the prime mover” in making it happen.

For his part, the behelmeted US EDM producer - real name Christopher Comstock - thinks that Dreaming represents “the most unexpected collaboration any of us ever thought, or maybe the world might think.”

There’s also a clip of the three artists in the studio together, which appears to indicate that Marshmello keeps his sugary headgear on even when he’s working.

This isn’t Sting’s first unlikely collaboration, of course. In 2018, he released 44/876, an entire album in the company of Shaggy, and who can forget 1995 single This Cowboy Song, a remix of which featured Pato Banton?