One of the benefits of joining Steve Vai's Patreon is watching his exclusive Tall Tales series – the maestro simply telling great stories from his career. Now he's decided to share one with the rest of us.

Not only is Steve Vai a great storyteller but this is a great story. We won't spoil it but it involves Vai pretending he doesn't know how to play guitar in front of a group of kids…. with hilarious results.

For more info on Steve Vai's Patreon, head to patreon.com