Steve Hackett’s top 5 tips for guitarists

Following a year of divisive political upheaval, former Genesis guitar virtuoso Steve Hackett has released arguably his most powerful solo album yet.

The Night Siren not only showcases some seriously top-notch musicianship from both Hackett and a whole host of musical collaborators from across the globe, it also delivers a compelling and refreshing message, celebrating musical unity and multicultural harmony.

“I've got friends all around the world and I just invited 20 of them to take part in the thing,” Steve explains.

“And then I realised, as my wife and I were working on lyrics, we were talking about the concept of unity and dealing with the refugee issue, both historical refugees and current refugees and their displacement. We were concerned about harmony in the widest sense and we were obviously concerned about the rise of nationalist politics. I'm quite sure that Hitler would be voted in today saying all these same things.

“Unfortunately, the law of the mob is very ugly and refugees are being demonised. My family were refugees in the late-1800s. Just over 100 years ago, the Jewish side of my family escaped religious persecution in Poland. Luckily, we were allowed into England but, currently, I doubt whether my family would have arrived successfully.

“I think most people have got no idea the amount that could be lost at the moment with Brexit and the rise of nationalism. People are voting in right-wing politicians and people think employment is going to improve, but what happens is that the rich get richer and the poor get poorer. I'm terrified at the moment at the state of the world.

“It makes me think of the song Epitaph by King Crimson and the lyric ‘The fate of all mankind I see/Is in the hands of fools.’ It says it all. That's a line I wish I'd written myself and it's more pertinent today than it was in 1969. We're so on the brink of losing everything at the moment. People are not remembering the lessons of the past.”

Being a musical migrant as I am, music has no barriers

In what ways does Steve believe music can bring people together and help restore the kind of harmony that has been so lacking over the past 12 months or so?

“Being a musical migrant as I am, music has no barriers,” he says.

“Miscegenation is precisely what I'm interested in. I like the idea of world fusion and I love the idea of having friends all around the world with extraordinary skills that I don't possess myself on instruments that I'm hardly familiar with.

Don't Miss (Image credit: Mauricio Santana/Corbis) Career in gear: Steve Hackett

“It all began in South America many years ago when I was working with Brazilian musicians and I tried to totally immerse myself in their music and playing. It was percussion that I was interested in at that time and I was sharing my phonebook with Peter Gabriel and saying, ‘If you go there’ - as he was - ‘Here's some people who I think might be interesting for you.

“Over the years, I've collected various performances by people but, you know, sometimes they'll only surface 20 years later because I finally find the piece of the jigsaw I’m looking for. Songs don't get written chronologically with me. I just have this messy ability to work outside of time. It's much like making a film I think, taking camera units everywhere.

“I'm a very messy thinker and talker, but I am trying to find some kind of harmony in the widest sense of the word. We might take something I recorded in Brazil years ago but, by the time we use it on a record, we've transformed it. We might have changed its speed, we may have compressed it or elongated it. Present technology affords all of that, which is wonderful.

“It's a wonderful time for making music but a terrible time in politics. Music is a great ambassador for peace and I'm sticking my neck out more these days because it's got to be done.”

Steve Hackett's new album The Night Siren is out now. Steve embarks upon his 15 date UK tour - Genesis Revisited with Classic Hackett - on 28 April. Tickets are available from My Ticket.

April

Fri 28 Cardiff, St. David’s Hall

Sun 30 Reading, Hexagon

May

Mon 1 Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Wed 3 Sheffield, City Hall

Thurs 4 Bristol, Colston Hall

Fri 5 Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

Sun 7 Liverpool, Philharmonic

Mon 8 Portsmouth, Guildhall

Wed 10 Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Thurs 11 Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Sat 13 Oxford, New Theatre

Sun 14 Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Tues 16 Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

Wed 17 Sage, Gateshead

Fri 19 London, Palladium