Career in gear: Steve Hackett

Initially with Genesis and then in his extensive solo catalogue, Steve Hackett forged tones and techniques that have become standard practice among modern players. This is the gear that helped him on that journey…

Throughout his career, Steve Hackett’s kept an open-mind about gear, questioning his equipment and refusing to tow the worn-out line that ‘old is gold’.

Read more: Mad Professor Loud‘n Proud

"I suspect that all of them ended up doing things that they weren’t designed to do originally!"

“I’ve never found an electric guitar that did absolutely everything,” he tells MusicRadar. “It’s one of those annoying things - you have to change guitars like golfers change clubs. No guitar possesses absolutely everything.”

From a 1957 Les Paul Goldtop through to a selection of off-the-shelf stompboxes you’ll likely have on your own ‘board, Steve’s Career In Gear choices don’t have a lot in common.

“There is one thing,” suggests the guitarist. “I suspect that all of them ended up doing things that they weren’t designed to do originally!”

Steve Hackett brings his 19 date Acolyte To Wolflight with Genesis Revisited Tour to the UK in October. Head to www.hackettsongs.com/tour for tickets and more information.