Steve Earle talks So You Wanna Be An Outlaw, Martins and mandolins

As another quality Steve Earle and The Dukes album hits the shops, we decided it was a more-than-good excuse for a chat with the iconic guitarist, singer-songwriter, record producer, author and actor

So You Wanna Be An Outlaw is everything you would hope a Steve Earle record would be: strong songs that cover a range of emotions and styles, and a cracking band which never puts a foot wrong over the 12 tracks (or 16, if you’re deluxe). He must be happy with this one. “I love it, it’s just what I wanted it to be,” he says.

The title of Earle’s new album is a reference to the 1970s movement of country music, coined ‘outlaw’, which was a response by artists like Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson to the polished country sounds emerging from studios.

“That was another term people came up with afterwards,” he states. “Willie started all of that stuff, but he and Waylon were pretty much best friends, and Jennings made Honky Tonk Heroes the same year as Willie made Phases and Stages. It just didn’t get released until ‘73.

“I pretty much patterned this record after Honky Tonk Heroes; it’s all Billy Joe Shaver songs, who was an unknown songwriter in Nashville. I just about knew who he was when it came out, which was a year before I moved to Nashville. On the deluxe version of my album I cover a Jennings song by Shaver called ‘Ain’t no God in Mexico’, which is on Honky Tonk Heroes.”

While there’s plenty of classic Fender Telecaster on the album, an Earle record wouldn’t be the same without some Martin action. So what is it about the king of acoustic builders that does it for him?

“I brought all of the small bodied double-0 Martins that I usually use for recording. But right before I recorded this album, I acquired a 1937 Martin D-28 and I used it for everything acoustic that I played on there,” he explains.

“Some other acoustics from my collection are on there too, but with either Chris Masterson or Chris Clarke playing them. I think I also used a Paul McGill gut string on one of the four covers too. I tend to use the small bodied Martins a lot for finger-picking, because they’re really well balanced and they go onto tape really well, or whatever you’re recording on.”