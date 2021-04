Not content with the recent release of their video for Ceremony – taken from last year's Ohms album – Deftones guitarist Stephen Carpenter has posted a playthrough of the song on his custom Pearl Pink ESP eight-string electric guitar.

It's a rare close-up glimpse of the man at work at a home with a classic heavy signature riff from him in the refrain.

Bonus points for the matching pink hairband serving as a string muter too.