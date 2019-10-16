Steinberg's WaveLab 10 is designed for mastering, audio editing and more

WaveLab is one of the best-established audio editing apps in the business, and it’s just hit version 10. This update applies to both the Pro and Elements versions, though, as you might expect, there are plenty of differences between the two.

Designed for mastering, post-production, sound design and more, WaveLab Pro 10 gives you more ways to integrate external hardware effects, and you now have the option to add a Reference Track audio file and toggle between that and other tracks.

WaveLab Pro also works with other audio editors, such as Steinberg’s own SpectraLayers, enabling you to access them from within the software. Audio Montage, meanwhile, now supports multitrack recording and non-destructive inline editing, and you can record and render live input streams through the Master Section and inserted plugin chain.

New features that are common to WaveLab Pro and Elements 10 include video playback support within Audio Montage and undo/redo edit history in the Audio Editor. This feature enables you to recover previous versions of an edited part while keeping the rest of the audio intact. A variety of interface and workflow improvements have been implemented, too.