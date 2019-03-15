Steel Panther reckon their Poontang Boomerang is "the world's greatest digital delay pedal"

Steel Panther, the comedy glam-metal group who last year courted controversy with their Pussy Melter distortion pedal, has launched a follow-up, the Poontang Boomerang digital delay.

Made in the USA, the pedal features Distance, Feedback, Dry and Wet controls, as well as a G’Day/Crikey toggle switch. And yes, you are reading that right: the input is labelled ‘Jam It In Mate’, while the output is ‘Pull Out Mate’... Graphic.

In other news, the band has reported that gear resale site Reverb has banned one user from listing his Pussy Melter pedal on the site.

“We understand what this pedal does,” said the company in an email to the user. “In this case, the imagery and the pedal itself is what we do not allow on our site.”

In a typically outlandish statement, Steel Panther said: “We heard from people all over the world that the eargasms they got from the Pussy Melter were amazing and that they only wanted more.

“Up to face any challenge, the scientific team of Steel Panther hunkered down in the lab only to re-emerge having created the world's greatest digital delay pedal that would keep the sensations repeating for any guitarist male, female, non-binary and/or gender fluid over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over... GET IT? It's a delay pedal, silly!

“As for Reverb.com, we think its ridiculous that they are biased towards the mighty Pussy Melter. We have seen so many comparably named items on their web site for sale, yet they have decided to just ban our pedal from being sold there? If we've learned anything from this whole situation, selling your shit at garage sales is way cooler!”

The pedal is available now for $199 from the band’s online store.

Steel Panther’s surprising move into the pedal market followed backlash over guitarist Satchel’s TC Electronic TonePrint, which was dubbed “obviously sexist” by critics and eventually pulled by the company last year.

