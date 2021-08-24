More

Charlie Watts - the music world reacts to the death of the Rolling Stones legend

By

Stars come out to pay tribute to the master of the backbeat

Charlie Watts
(Image credit: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Charlie Watts, drummer of the Rolling Stones has died, aged 80. As the news of his passing circulates throughout the music world, his peers and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute.

While the band themselves are (understandably) yet to comment personally, Steve Jordan, who was due to fill-in for Charlie on the Stones' upcoming No Filter US tour led the tributes, writing, “With all my love and admiration..." He will always be a giant...he will always be a friend...... from one Jazz lover to another...... we will see each other again.

A post shared by Steve Jordan & Meegan Voss (@jayveerecords)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Ringo Starr (@ringostarrmusic)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Gretsch Drums (@gretschdrums)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by SABIAN Cymbals (@sabiancymbals)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Chad Smith (@chadsmithofficial)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Ash Soan (@ashsoan)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Lars Ulrich (@larsulrich)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Ludwig Drum Company (@ludwigdrumshq)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Matt Cameron (@themattcameron)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Questlove (@questlove)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Todd Sucherman (@toddsucherman)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by N A T E S M I T H (@natesmithdrums)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Mike Portnoy (@mikeportnoy)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by British Drum Co 🇬🇧🥁 (@britishdrumco)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Brad Wilk (@bradwilk)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Thomas Lang (@thomaslangdrum)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by John Mayer 💎 (@johnmayer)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Chris Shiflett (@shifty71)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Chris Lord-Alge (@chrislordalge)

A photo posted by on

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more