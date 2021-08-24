Charlie Watts - the music world reacts to the death of the Rolling Stones legend

Charlie Watts, drummer of the Rolling Stones has died, aged 80. As the news of his passing circulates throughout the music world, his peers and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute.
While the band themselves are (understandably) yet to comment personally, Steve Jordan, who was due to fill-in for Charlie on the Stones' upcoming No Filter US tour led the tributes, writing, “With all my love and admiration..." He will always be a giant...he will always be a friend...... from one Jazz lover to another...... we will see each other again.
Paul on Charlie Watts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFEAugust 24, 2021
I’m just shocked to hear about Charlie Watts. I don’t know what to say, I feel terrible for Charlie’s family. Charlie was a great drummer and I loved the Stones music, they made great records. Love & Mercy. pic.twitter.com/C4q2zXvVKoAugust 24, 2021
So sad to lose a unique, iconic drummer. (and dancer)He was a quiet gianthttps://t.co/W9QdcJwfur@RollingStones #DOTM #charliewatts #therollingstones #rollingstonesAugust 24, 2021
A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones. @therollingstones #CharlieWatts #RIP pic.twitter.com/9rjSSgioZLAugust 24, 2021
RIP Charlie Watts.You kept the beat to the soundtrack of our lives.A sad day. pic.twitter.com/BaVFal7HMPAugust 24, 2021
Rest In Power #CharlieWatts RIP. You are a smooth brother. Thanks for all the great music. pic.twitter.com/ePlXpiiqNcAugust 24, 2021
Drummers are the most ensnared individuals. Though they are loudest, they are the last to be heard. They have insecurities due to the fact that everyone has their back turned on them. Herein lies the band’s secret; there is no greatness- without a great drummer. RIP Charlie Watts pic.twitter.com/sAcE7SYiBYAugust 24, 2021
#CHARLIEWATTS. The beat of The Stones. There are no words, every groove has spoken for itself. 6/2/41 - 8/24/21 pic.twitter.com/Lw2USKaxYHAugust 24, 2021