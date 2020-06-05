Squier's quirky Paranormal Series revives lost classics and messes with reality

Long lost models, quirkily tweaked could-have-been specs and highly desirable looks are all on offer in Squier's Paranormal Series, unveiled for the first time today.

Available for pre-order now, and shipping this Summer and Autumn, the range is a heady stew of weird hybrids and real-life cult favourites, the series includes the humbucker-equipped Toronado, reversed Super-Sonic, Cabronita Telecaster and Jazz Bass '54. Without further ado, then, let's get amongst it, starting with that baritone tele, in Fender's own words.

Paranormal Baritone Cabronita Telecaster

(Image credit: Fender)

£399 / €459 / $399.99

"The Baritone Cabronita Telecaster brings the Tele another step beyond its 1950s roots and into a Paranormal realm. Featuring dual Fender-designed alnico single-coil soapbar pickups and Cabronita Tele styling, this baritone model is the perfect companion to accompany any player into uncharted territory. Further player-friendly callouts include a string-through-body bridge for solid string stability, a slim “C”-shape neck profile for easy playability and a gloss neck finish for a slick feel."

Paranormal Toronado

(Image credit: Fender)

£399 / €459 / $349.99

"Originally introduced by Fender in 1998, the Toronado became a fresh face in the crowd of offset-style guitars with its unique curves and crushing tone. The Paranormal Toronado delivers several player-friendly features including a slim “C” shaped neck with a slick gloss finish, a string-through-body bridge for solid string stability, individual volume and tone controls for a wide range of tonal variety, and an easy-playing 24.75” scale length. "

Paranormal Offset Telecaster

(Image credit: Fender)

£399 / €459 / $399.99

"The Paranormal Offset Telecaster is the quintessential mashup of Fender features, combining the components of the iconic Tele with the comfort and style of the Jazzmaster offset body shape. With its dual Fender-Designed alnico single-coil pickups and string-through-body bridge design, this guitar’s versatile voice will sing with sustain. Other callouts include a slim “C”- shape neck profile, a gloss neck finish for a slick feel, and chrome hardware that is sure to catch the spotlight."

Paranormal Cyclone

(Image credit: Fender)

£399 / €459 / $399.99

"The Paranormal Cyclone combines details from several iconic Fender models to create a whirlwind that is greater than the sum of its parts. With a small offset body shape borrowed from the Mustang, pickups and vintage-style tremolo from a Stratocaster, and controls from a Jaguar, this guitar delivers standout style and versatile tone perfect for any musical genre. Further player-friendly callouts include a 24.75” scale length and slim “C”-shape neck profile for easy playability and a gloss neck finish for a slick feel."

Paranormal Super-Sonic

(Image credit: Fender)

£399 / €459 / $349.99

The Paranormal Super-Sonic is stranger than fiction with its reverse body shape and headstock, producing massive tone courtesy of its dual Squier Atomic humbucking pickups. The Super-Sonic is lightning fast with its “C”-shape neck profile and narrow 1.5” nut width, and also features a vintage-style tremolo for expressive string bending effects.

Paranormal Cabronita Telecaster Thinline

(Image credit: Fender)

£399 / €459 / $399.99

"The Cabronita Telecaster Thinline brings the Tele a step beyond its 1950s roots into a Paranormal realm. Featuring dual FenderDesigned alnico Jazzmaster single-coil pickups and Cabronita Tele styling, this semi-hollow model provides versatile tones perfect for a variety of musical settings. Further player-friendly callouts include a string-through-body bridge for solid string stability, a slim “C”-shape neck profile for easy playability and a gloss neck finish for a slick feel."

Paranormal Jazz Bass ‘54

(Image credit: Fender)

£399 / €459 / $399.99

"The Paranormal Jazz Bass ’54 turns fiction into reality, combining the easy playability and tonal versatility of the J Bass with the classic looks of its older sibling, the 1954 Precision Bass. This bass is easy to play thanks to its “C”-shaped neck profile and narrow 1.5” nut width and offers out-of-this-world tone courtesy of its dual Fender-Designed alnico single-coil pickups. Further refinements include a vintage-style bridge and tuning machines, dual concentric volume and tone controls, and a sprawling ’50s-style pickguard that transports the Jazz Bass back in time."