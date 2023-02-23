Spotify now has an AI DJ feature, but it might not be the one you actually wanted

Music streaming giant Spotify has introduced a new AI feature known simply as DJ. Designed to build on the service’s renowned recommendation and personalisation technology, the claim is that this knows and will continue to learn your music taste so that it can feed you songs that you’ll like.

So, how does this differ from the personalised playlists that Spotify already creates for you? The company says that it takes things to a “whole new level,” sorting through the latest music and looking back through your old favourites to bring you a carefully curated mix. And, the more you tell the DJ what you do and don’t like, the better it should get.

What’s more, it isn’t just music we’re talking about here. Just like a human radio DJ, this one talks to you, offering commentary on the tracks and artists you’re listening to in a realistic voice.

DJ is powered by OpenAI technology, which has been used by Spofity’s music editors “to provide you with insightful facts about the music, artists, or genres you’re listening to”. The AI voice is generated by Sonantic, a company that Spotify previously acquired, and the current model is based on the voice of Xavier “X” Jernigan, Spotify’s Head of Cultural Partnerships. The suggestion is that more voice models will be offered in the future.

Of course, this isn’t the DJing feature that a lot of Spotify users might have wanted or expected. Since Spotify stopped allowing you to use its music in third-party DJing apps back in 2020 , there’s been no way to mix between its tracks, and that remains the case now. Whether this will ever be possible again remains to be seen.

DJ is currently rolling out in beta for Spotify Premium subscribers in the US and Canada, and we assume it will be coming to more territories soon. You’ll find it in your Music Feed on your Spotify iOS or Android app; tap Play on the DJ card and it’ll take over. If you’re not happy with the kind of music being played to you, tap the DJ button at the bottom-right of the screen to shift the vibe.