Spotify aims to connect musicians and audio pros with acquisition of SoundBetter

The relationship between Spotify and artists continues to have some rocky moments , but with its acquisition of SoundBetter, an audio production and collaboration marketplace that has been described as ‘LinkedIn for musicians’, the streaming behemoth says that it’s aiming to give creators a helping hand.

SoundBetter has a community of “tens of thousands” of music professionals. Artists can put out a call for people to help with a project, get proposals, then hire the most suitable candidate. SoundBetter says that it can help you to find mixing and mastering engineers, singers, songwriters, producers and studio musicians.

“As we build out our tools for creators, we want to give them the resources they need to thrive. SoundBetter has the same vision,” said Beckwith Kloss, VP Product, Creator at Spotify.

“We're excited that creators can generate income through SoundBetter, as well as benefit from its network of top professionals - from instrumentalists to songwriters to producers - as they perfect their tracks.”

SoundBetter will be part of the Spotify for Artists program. It’ll continue to operate as before for the moment, with investment and improvements said to be on the way.