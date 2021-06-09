Splice Sounds now works better with your DAW, and there are new beatmaking and synth plugins, too

Royalty-free sample provider Splice has just improved its offering with three new plugins: Bridge, Beatmaker and Astra.

Bridge is designed to speed up your Splice workflow by syncing the Splice Sounds app with your DAW. This enables you to match samples that you’re previewing to the key and tempo of your track, so that you can try them ‘in situ’ before committing to purchasing.

Bridge is included with the Sounds+, Creator and Creator+ subscription plans, which cost $10, $20 and $30 a month respectively.

Beatmaker, meanwhile, is a lean and lightweight drum groove creation plugin that offers both Pads and Sequencer views. Kit presets come supplied, and you can also drag and drop samples onto pads directly from the Splice app.

Sample editing is included, too, while the 32-step sequencer looks nice and straightforward. Finished patterns can be exported as audio or MIDI to your DAW.

Finally, there’s Astra, a soft synth that Splice says has been in development since 2018. Again, this promises to keep things simple, and includes two oscillators that offer analogue, FM, granular, sampler and wavetable options.

There’s also a sub oscillator, noise generator, multimode filter, two envelope generators, two LFOs, a sample & hold section, and an effects engine.

Beatmaker and Astra are included in the Creator and Creator+ plans.