SoundCloud Pro and Unlimited subscribers can now make money from their music

SoundCloud has announced that the benefits of its Premier tier are now available to all SoundCloud Pro and Unlimited subscribers. This means that many more artists will be able to monetise their music, with SoundCloud claiming that it “meets or beats any other streaming service” when it comes to revenue sharing.

Tracks uploaded by SoundCloud Premier members are available immediately for discovery and monetisation, and payments are made each month. And, of course, these tracks can be liked, commented on, followed and reposted by members of the SoundCloud community. Only original music can be monetised, and members must have no copyright strikes at the time of enrolment and be over 18 (or the age of majority in their country).

“SoundCloud is the world’s largest open audio platform, with content from more than 20 million creators,” said Kerry Trainor, Chief Executive Officer, SoundCloud. “Expanding SoundCloud Premier’s direct monetisation offering from thousands, to hundreds of thousands of eligible creators is an exciting step in our commitment to empowering as many creators as possible to grow their careers first on SoundCloud.”

The move follows Spotify’s announcement that it’s rolling out its Spotify for Artists programme, which enables users to upload their music directly to the service and receive royalty payments. This is currently invite-only and only available in the US, but the plan is to offer it to more artists in the future.

You can find out more about SoundCloud Premier on the SoundCloud website.