SoundCloud Premier users can now distribute their music directly to Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and more

SoundCloud’s Premier tier already gave its users the opportunity to make money from their music, but now it enables them to distribute their tunes to all major online platforms, too. These include Amazon Music, Apple Music, Instagram, YouTube Music and Spotify.

These benefits are available to all SoundCloud Pro and Pro Unlimited subscribers at no additional cost. Users keep all of their rights and distribution royalties, too.

“Only SoundCloud empowers creators with a unified platform to instantly upload and share, connect with fans in real-time and get paid for their work everywhere - both on SoundCloud and across other leading music services,” said Kerry Trainor, Chief Executive Officer, SoundCloud. “Creators can now spend less time and money jumping between different tools, and more time making music, connecting with fans and growing their careers first on SoundCloud.”

The new service is now in open beta; those who are eligible to take part will be notified via email and in-product notifications from today. Find out more on the SoundCloud Premier website.