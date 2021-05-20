SolidGoldFX reveals compact EM-III Multi-Head Octave Echo delay pedal

It's been a great time for delay pedal fans with the recent UAFX Starlight Echo Station and the Eventide MicroPitch, now SolidGoldFX expands on its reputation for fine fuzz pedals and the previous Electroman Delay with the lush-sounding EM-III Multi-Head Octave Echo.

(Image credit: SolidGoldFX)

Emulated tape delay is a fine art and here the recipe for ethereal soundscapes is enriched by an octave down option for glitchy goodness. It's a compact unit for your pedalboard but still features two footswitches with dual functionality; Tap tempo / Warp (for oscillation) and Bypass / Glitch (the latter to temporarily go down an octave).

This on-the-fly control is complemented by simple, intuitive controls. Alongside the familiar Level, Time and Repeat controls there's Flutter for chorus modulation and tape flutter. Color is a Hi-Pass filter to invoke an ageing tape delay unit's darker character for repeats.

Players can choose the number of tape heads between one and three, while the same toggle can also engage the octave effect.

The SolidGoldFX EM-III Multi-Head Octave Echo Pedal is $209. More info at SolidGoldFX