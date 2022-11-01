The legendary Soldano SLO amp is now available in pedal form!

Mike Soldano created the Super Lead Overdrive 100-watt tube amp back in 1987 and it's remained a benchmark since because of its fantastic drive and bluesy crunch channels. Its attracted a variety of players as a result, including Mark Knopfler, Eric Clapton, Gary Moore and Mick Mars, Warren DeMartini and George Lynch. Now its iconic tones available to even more players – as a pedal!

The release follows the $249 mini solid state SLO head that was revealed earlier in 2022, and rather than a preamp, this is an overdrive pedal carrying the SLO DNA.

It uses the same cascading gain stages as the amp with the amp's Gain, Volume, Presence, and three-band EQ controls. It also features a side-mounted Deep voice switch to help deliver the SLO amp’s depth-knob low-end punch.

Price is $229.99 / £229 and it's available now. Order at Andertons (opens in new tab) and Sweetwater (opens in new tab), or more info at Soldano. (opens in new tab)