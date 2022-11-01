The legendary Soldano SLO amp is now available in pedal form!

By Rob Laing
published

Following the mini solid state head, even more players can enjoy Soldano's cascading gain goodness

Soldano
(Image credit: Soldano )

Mike Soldano created the Super Lead Overdrive 100-watt tube amp back in 1987 and it's remained a benchmark since because of its fantastic drive and bluesy crunch channels. Its attracted a variety of players as a result, including Mark Knopfler, Eric Clapton, Gary Moore and Mick Mars, Warren DeMartini and George Lynch. Now its iconic tones available to even more players – as a pedal! 

The release follows the $249 mini solid state SLO head that was revealed earlier in 2022, and rather than a preamp, this is an overdrive pedal carrying the SLO DNA.

It uses the same cascading gain stages as the amp with the amp's Gain, Volume, Presence, and three-band EQ controls. It also features a side-mounted Deep voice switch to help deliver the SLO amp’s depth-knob low-end punch. 

Price is $229.99 / £229 and it's available now. Order at Andertons (opens in new tab) and Sweetwater (opens in new tab), or more info at Soldano.  (opens in new tab)

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 