Solar Guitars - the brainchild of YouTube maestro and The Haunted/Feared guitarist Ola Englund - has announced four new finishes for its A2.6C model.

The new finishes include Lemon Neon Matte, Gun Metal Matte, Blood Tangerine (gloss) and Blue Metallic Matte.

Otherwise, the spec is unchanged, with mahogany bodies, Duncan Solar pickups, maple necks, ebony fingerboards and hardtail bridges.

All four new finishes are available now for $/€649 from Solar Guitars.