Solar Guitars unveils EverTune-equipped Artist LTD models

Slow down, Ola Englund! We can scarcely keep up with launches from the YouTube ace’s guitar brand right now, as he adds another pair of Artist LTD models to the burgeoning line-up.

Based around Solar’s Type A body shape, the BOP Artist LTD is available in six- and seven-string configurations.

Both are crammed with the big-name features we’ve come to expect from Solar, including swamp ash bodies with Black Open Pore finishes, EverTune bridges, Grover locking tuners, Luminlay side dots, Duncan Solar pickups and deluxe gigbags.

Both models are available now for $/€1,199 (six-string) and $/€1,299 (seven-string), direct from Solar Guitars.