Solar Guitars has unveiled two At The Gates signature electrics, and they're all sharp edges and spec'd for death metal

Solar Guitars has teamed up with Martin Larsson of Swedish death metal titans At The Gates for two signature electric guitars – the A1.6ATG and A1.6ATG Baritone-27.

As you can see, both share the total noir aesthetic, their Carbon Black Matte finishes absorbing all light, and both are similarly spec'd – the big difference in their relative scale length and hardware.

The Baritone-27 features a six-saddle Hipshot bridge and has a 27" scale, while the A1.6ATG has a regular 25.5" scale and an EverTune F-type bridge. Otherwise, they are hard to tell apart.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Both have alder bodies, maple necks with a set-through construction, ebony fingerboards with 24 super-jumbo frets and a typically flat radius of 13.78". Down the side of the neck you'll find Luminlay glow-in-the-dark side markers.

As with young Linda Blair in The Exorcist, the headstocks have been reversed for a added demonic kudos. They are fitted with high-ratio (18:1) Solar locking tuners.

The pickups are very of the moment, with two Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers occupying the neck and bridge positions, with a three-way selector and single volume knob with a push/pull feature to activate the pickups' second voicing.

The A1.6ATG is priced €1,399, the Baritone-27 €1,299.

Head on over to Solar Guitars for more details.