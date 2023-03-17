Drop it like a Scot: Snoop Dogg greeted by gangsta bagpiper as he touches down at Glasgow Airport

Conditions may have been on the damp side, but when Snoop Dogg landed at Glasgow Airport yesterday, a lone piper did his best to put the US rapper in the ‘Doggmanay’ spirit with a rendition of Dr Dre’s 1999 single Still Dre, on which Snoop featured.

With his tartan blanket, the star was certainly accessorising appropriately, and the Doggystyle drone seemed to meet with his approval. Indeed, he was happy to spend a few moments dancing on the tarmac before giving the gangsta piper a big thumbs-up and hopping into a waiting people carrier.

Prior to that, Snoop had posed for pictures with the piper - try saying that after a couple of single malts - who goes by the name of Ross Ainslie. He was quick to share his special moment on Instagram.

The Doggfather was in town for a gig at the OVO Hydro arena last night. Reports that he was seen sipping on gin and Irn-Bru after the show are still to be confirmed.