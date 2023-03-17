Drop it like a Scot: Snoop Dogg greeted by gangsta bagpiper as he touches down at Glasgow Airport

By Ben Rogerson
published

US rapper was happy to cut a rug on the tarmac as piper played Still Dre

Conditions may have been on the damp side, but when Snoop Dogg landed at Glasgow Airport yesterday, a lone piper did his best to put the US rapper in the ‘Doggmanay’ spirit with a rendition of Dr Dre’s 1999 single Still Dre, on which Snoop featured.

With his tartan blanket, the star was certainly accessorising appropriately, and the Doggystyle drone seemed to meet with his approval. Indeed, he was happy to spend a few moments dancing on the tarmac before giving the gangsta piper a big thumbs-up and hopping into a waiting people carrier.

Prior to that, Snoop had posed for pictures with the piper - try saying that after a couple of single malts - who goes by the name of Ross Ainslie. He was quick to share his special moment on Instagram.

A post shared by Ross Ainslie (@rossainsliepipes) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

The Doggfather was in town for a gig at the OVO Hydro arena last night. Reports that he was seen sipping on gin and Irn-Bru after the show are still to be confirmed.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 