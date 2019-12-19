Slipknot's Jim Root releases signature guitar strap with DiMarzio

Following on from MusicRadar readers voting him and bandmate Mick Thomson the best metal guitarists of 2019, Slipknot's Jim Root has joined Steve Vai, John Petrucci and Polyphia with his own DiMarzio signature ClipLock Quick Release guitar strap.

(Image credit: DiMarzio)

The ClipLock straps are available in black or red with red insignia. Like all ClipLock straps it features heavy-duty plastic clips that secure to the guitar with bushings, providing super-secure fastening and allowing players to change from one guitar to another with just “a little fingertip pressure.”

The microfibre strap comes in two size options - standard (adjusts from 43.5 to 63.5 inches) and extra short (39 to 56.5 inches).

It's also available as a standard strap in black for $19.99 here.

Check out the Jim Root ClipLock straps from DiMarzio.