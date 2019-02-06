Slate Digital delivers new reverb, gate and guitar plugins, plus more mics for its VMS system

2019 is looking like a busy year for Slate Digital, which has four new products either on or approaching the launchpad.

First up, there’s the seductively-named Lustrous Plates, from LiquidSonics, a plate reverb plugin that combines “dynamic spectral capture with fusion synthesis”. We’re told that you can manipulate the seven unique plates in all manner of ways to add depth and space to your mixes.

The Slate Edition of Overloud’s TH-U, meanwhile, is one for the guitarists, offering more than 30 guitar amps, 19 cabinet models, 33 effects modules and pedals, and 18 microphones. This also includes the R2M - Rig 2 Model - which reproduces amp profiles from a popular hardware amp modeller, meaning that you can recreate full amp rigs in TH-U’s Rig Player.

There’s also the Slate Gate Series, which will feature two new gating plugins. This kicks off with the Drum Gate, which promises advanced transient detection and a de-bleeding algorithm.

Finally, owners of Slate’s Virtual Microphone System can get their hands on the Blackbird Mics collection, a new suite of mics from John McBride’s Blackbird Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. This is available now for $99, a half price offer that runs until 7 February.

Find out more about all the new products on the Slate Digital website.