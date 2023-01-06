Skrillex on Fred again.. collaboration "Rumble": "Four Tet made sure we didn't overproduce it - and f*ck it up"

Skrillex and Fred again.. dropped their long-awaited collaborative track "Rumble" this week. Arriving January 4, the single is expected to appear on a new double album from Skrillex, expected to be coming out later this year.

The track, which features grime MC Flowdan, was originally rumoured to feature production contributions from Four Tet. Skrillex opened up on Four Tet's role in the production process in an interview with BBC Radio 1 earlier this week.

Moore told Radio 1's Jack Saunders that Fred again.. originally started off the track as a collaboration between himself and Flowdan, before Skrillex requested the stems with the intention of making a contribution. “I did something. I didn’t like it. I thought I ruined the song. I was scared to play it and then we started working on it like months ago.”

“There’s some controversy because we actually kicked Kieran [Four Tet] off the project,” the producer continued, after revealing that Four Tet was also present on the call. “Four Tet is an honorary producer on everything we do, pretty much like a ghost producer.”

Following the track's release, the trio behind "Rumble" linked up in London for an impromptu B2B DJ set, taking place at Camden's Electric Ballroom last night. Tickets for the event sold out within minutes after being shared on the artists' Instagram stories.

In video from the event shared on Four Tet's Instagram story, Skrillex spoke further about the producer's contribution to the new track. “Four Tet’s biggest role in “Rumble” was the most important role, which was to make sure we didn’t overproduce it and fuck it up," he told the crowd from the stage. "He’s been one of the biggest supporters of this song, but everyone originally thought he was a producer.”

Seemingly on a roll this week, Skrillex unexpectedly released a second new track yesterday, the PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd collaboration "WAY BACK".

Watch Skrillex, Fred again.. and Four Tet drop "Rumble" at their DJ set below.

