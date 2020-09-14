Skreddy Pedals' Super 100 is bringing Plexi back for vintage British drive tones

Skreddy Pedals has a reputation for nailing vintage amp overdrive and the Super 100 sees the Nevada-based company harness the Marshall Super Lead's throaty mojo for a formidable amp-in-a-box drive pedal.

The Super 100 is designed to emulate the cranked Plexi tones of a 1960s 100-watt Marshall, retaining that presence and detail in the upper mids with an overdrive that's open, gritty and responsive to your playing.

Like Marc Ahlfs's previous amp emulators, the Super 100 has an onboard optical compressor. Just set the Sag dial where you like it and you can mimic the natural magic that happens when a tube amp is dimed.

With its three-band EQ, Volume and Drive controls, the Super 100 offers plenty of scope for tone-shaping, and those old-school Marshall-style control knobs just add to the illusion that this came off someone's backline circa 1969.

I worked on this sound so that it would do justice to the cranked-amp live tones of Hendrix and Page Marc Ahlfs

Skreddy says you can treat the Super 100 much like a Super Lead. As such, it might need a little punch in the face to get it really hot, meaning it'll stack well with other drives and fuzzes.

If you choose to use it on its own expect the drive to retain a little chime and detail, with a more open and wider sound that the tighter JCM800 gain tones that ultimately supplanted the Super Lead through the 80s.

"I worked on this sound so that it would do justice to the cranked-amp live tones of Hendrix and Page and made sure it didn't go too far so it would remain firmly grounded in the 60's era," says Ahlfs on the Skreddy website.

The Super 100 takes 9V batter or DC power, is true bypass, and costs $239. Order direct here.