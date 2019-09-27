Skindred's Mikey Demus launches Redbeard Effects with the Red Mist MKIV distortion

The brainchild of Mikey Demus from Skindred, Redbeard Effects has released its debut effects pedal, the Red Mist MKIV.

The drive pedal offers a wide sweep of gain, from crunch through to saturated tone, it has an all-new original circuit that offers a dynamic, amp-like response to your playing.

The Red Mist's controls are straightforward, with a three-band EQ to dial in your bass, mids and treble, with gain and level. Redbeard says that the EQ is the most powerful of its kind on a pedal, which is a bold claim, with an adaptive mids control that should help you cut through.

"We’re not looking to go where others have gone before," said Demus in a statement. "Whether you’re into blues, rock, punk, metal, ambience, pop, or making weird and wonderful noises - whatever your thing is, we’re here to push the envelope of what a pedal can do for you."

The Red Mist is true-bypass, has top-mounted jacks, and is hand-made in the UK.

Priced £184.99 (€219.63, $240.25), it is available through Redbeard Effects and Reverb.com.

Check out the demo video below.