Sitek freshens up its Fuzzie Fuzz with a texture control and revamped output

Sitek Guitar Electronics has launched the Fuzzie Fuzz V2, a reworked version of its germanium fuzz pedal that offers a similarly touch-sensitive feel with extra control over the character of the effect.

The Fuzzie Fuzz V2 is designed to offer a wide range of fuzz tones, from vintage breakup to a super-peachy fuzz, rich in harmonics and sustain. Sitek says it has also updated the output of the pedal, giving it a little more oomph, and voiced the pedal for "extra smooth violin fuzz tones."

Finished in a powder-coated Champagne Sparkle, the enclosure has controls for Level and Fuzz, with mini-controls for Texture and Bias allowing you to dial in smooth drive, super-aggro tones or somewhere in between.

Keeping your signal 100 per cent analogue, the Fuzzie Fuzz V2 circuit features new old stock germanium transistors and a JFET buffer. With its impedance matching circuit, you can place the pedal before or after a buffer in the signal path.

The Fuzzie Fuzz V2 is true bypass, features a DeMont Smooth-Click footswitch, is powered by a 9V battery or DC supply, and ships now, priced £125 / $165. It comes with a five-year warranty.

See Sitek for more details.