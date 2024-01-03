Show Us Your Studio #16: "As an engineer, I'm proud of all of the technical expertise that went into building my studio, from the power sequencing to the signal routing"

This is Show Us Your Studio, a chance for our readers to show off their set-up, shout about their gear and invite the world into their home studio. This week's studio shot has been submitted by Raphael Chang, who releases music as infinikid.

Tell us about your studio set-up?

"As an engineer, I'm proud of all of the technical expertise needed behind the scenes, from the power sequencing to the signal routing.

"The whole studio power sequences itself with the flip of one switch like a spaceship. All the MIDI and audio routing in my studio is very flexible; using the patchbays and MIDI routers, all the keyboards and controllers can be set up to control any hardware or software, and all of the synths and effects can be routed into each other and into the mixer. I also love the RGB lighting from the Nanoleaf panels and of course the sound!"

Tell us a little about your musical background and the music that you make in your studio?

"I make electronic music with playfully textured beats combined with simple childlike melodies, inspired by the sounds of progressive and electro house, techno, trance, and IDM. My music has been described as 'teleporting into the cutest video game ever', capturing themes of childlike imagination and nostalgia, nature and space exploration, science fiction, and retro video games."

What's your favourite piece of gear and why?

"My monitors (Neumann KH 310A) are probably the most important piece of gear to me. They sound fantastic and music would not happen without them!"

What was the first bit of gear you ever owned?

"The first piece of gear I owned for electronic music was probably a Novation Peak synthesizer."

What dream piece of gear would you love to own if money was no object?

"A Rupert Neve Designs 5088 mixing console."

infinikid's gear list