Sensel Morph wants to be the last controller you’ll ever need and is available now

Sensel has announced its Morph controller is available to buy direct with a starting price of €299, following a successful crowdfunding campaign.

The Morph features a base unit which hosts different overlays, depending on your workflow. Currently there are overlays for musicians, writers, video editors and artists. Musicians are treated to a piano roll overlay, drum pad overlay and a general production overlay featuring a 4x4 pad grid among other controls.

The controller can also be used in standalone mode, without​ ​an​ ​overlay. Morph​ ​can​ ​be​ ​used​ ​as​ ​a​ ​giant​ ​multi-touch​ ​trackpad, painting​ ​surface,​ ​or​ ​custom​ ​interface​ ​using​ ​Sensel’s​ ​open​ ​source​ ​API.

The device allows for up to 16​ ​points​ ​of​ ​contact​ ​with​ ​individual​ ​pressure​ ​levels and can deliver precise​ ​position,​ ​force,​ ​and​ ​shape​ ​measurements​ ​for​ ​each contact​ ​point​. ​It can also capture​ ​a​ ​rich​ ​force-image​ ​with​ ​over​ ​20,000​ ​sensors and​ ​32,000​ ​levels​ ​of​ ​pressure​ ​per​ ​contact and because​ ​the​ ​device​ ​senses​ ​pressure​ ​instead​ ​of conductivity,​ ​it​ ​can​ ​detect​ ​any​ ​object​ ​or​ ​tool​ ​–​ ​from​ ​a​ ​gloved​ ​finger​ ​to​ ​a​ ​paint​ ​brush.

After a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign which saw the Morph raise over $500,00, the controller continued to scop a bunch of awards including Best of show at the 2017 SXSW Interactive Innovation Awards .

“We’re​ ​so​ ​excited​ ​to​ ​introduce​ ​the​ ​Morph​ ​to​ ​the​ ​creative​ ​community​ ​at​ ​large,” said​​ ​Ilya​ ​Rosenberg, Co-Founder​ ​and​ ​CEO​ ​of​ ​Sensel.​ ​​“Sensel’s​ ​mission​ ​is​ ​to enable​ ​people​ ​to​ ​express​ ​their​ ​creativity through​ ​more​ ​natural​ ​user​ ​interfaces. We’re​ ​constantly​ ​working​ ​to​ ​innovate​ ​and​ ​to​ ​enhance​ ​the​ ​Morph and​ ​its​ overlays.​ ​The​ ​launch​ ​of​ ​our​ ​new​ ​website​ ​and​ ​online​ ​store​ ​is​ ​a​ ​major​ ​step​ ​in making​ ​our​ ​technology more​ ​widely​ ​available​ ​to​ ​better​ ​reach​ ​musicians,​ ​artists, innovators​ ​and​ ​hobbyists​ ​of​ ​all​ ​kinds.”

Morph is available now for $299 with overlays retailing at $35 each. To get your hands on one and its many overlays, head over to the Sensel Morph shop .

Sensel​ ​Morph​ ​features