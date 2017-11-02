Sensel Morph wants to be the last controller you’ll ever need and is available now

Sensel has announced its Morph controller is available to buy direct with a starting price of €299, following a successful crowdfunding campaign.
The Morph features a base unit which hosts different overlays, depending on your workflow. Currently there are overlays for musicians, writers, video editors and artists. Musicians are treated to a piano roll overlay, drum pad overlay and a general production overlay featuring a 4x4 pad grid among other controls.
The controller can also be used in standalone mode, without an overlay. Morph can be used as a giant multi-touch trackpad, painting surface, or custom interface using Sensel’s open source API.
The device allows for up to 16 points of contact with individual pressure levels and can deliver precise position, force, and shape measurements for each contact point. It can also capture a rich force-image with over 20,000 sensors and 32,000 levels of pressure per contact and because the device senses pressure instead of conductivity, it can detect any object or tool – from a gloved finger to a paint brush.
After a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign which saw the Morph raise over $500,00, the controller continued to scop a bunch of awards including Best of show at the 2017 SXSW Interactive Innovation Awards.
“We’re so excited to introduce the Morph to the creative community at large,” said Ilya Rosenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Sensel. “Sensel’s mission is to enable people to express their creativity through more natural user interfaces. We’re constantly working to innovate and to enhance the Morph and its overlays. The launch of our new website and online store is a major step in making our technology more widely available to better reach musicians, artists, innovators and hobbyists of all kinds.”
Morph is available now for $299 with overlays retailing at $35 each. To get your hands on one and its many overlays, head over to the Sensel Morph shop.
Sensel Morph features
- 10 unique overlays
- ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼USB rechargeable battery
- High frame rate
- Precise tracking
- High force sensitivity
- Compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS and Android
- Bluetooth LE, USB, and Serial* connectivity
- *Enabled through the Developer’s Cable, which allows the Morph to be connected to any UART-supported circuitboard (includingArduino). View the API on Sensel’s GitHub.