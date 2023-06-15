See Nita Strauss perform a storming cover of Pantera's Cowboys From Hell live

After playing with Alice Cooper and Demi Lovato, Nita Strauss is focussing on her own solo career again with her Summer Storm US tour, and moving from instrumental performances into incorporating a vocalist with Kasey Karlsen to reflect the new material she's been releasing since her debut album. That also means she can explore other people's material; including Pantera.

The band broke out a rendition of Cowboys From Hell in their Atlanta set on 4 June that you can watch above – courtesy of YouTuber Jumping Jack.

Nita is no stranger to paying tribute to the Texas band; she performed the band's Walk with former Grim Reaper guitarist Nick Bowcott for a Vinnie Paul tribute back in 2018.