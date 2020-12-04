See Kirk Hammett and Billy Gibbons honour Peter Green with the '59 Les Paul 'Greeny' on Fleetwood Mac's The Green Manalishi

From Peter Green to Gary Moore and now Kirk Hammett, the 'Greeny' 1959 Les Paul carries a huge weight of responsibility with an unrivalled legacy as an electric guitar. Now the first pro footage has emerged of Greeny being used on Fleetwood Mac music again from February's London Palladium show Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green and The Early Years of Fleetwood Mac.

The show is being released on physical formats on 30 April 2021 and Hammett and Billy Gibbons version of' The Green Manalishi (With The Two Pronged Crown) alongside Fleetwood is the first preview. Previously we'd only seen fan filmed footage of the night.

Other stellar guest on the night included Neil Finn, Noel Gallagher, David Gilmour, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Jeremy Spencer, Zak Starkey, Pete Townshend, Steven Tyler and Bill Wyman.

Legendary producer Glyn Johns worked on the new release as executive sound producer and the house band featured Mick Fleetwood himself along with Dave Bronze, Jonny Lang, Andy Fairweather Low, Ricky Peterson and Rick Vito.

The show took place a few months before Peter Green passed away, age 73.

The tracklisting for the Blu-Ray, 2CD, 4LP release is as follows:

Act I

Rolling Man (feat. Rick Vito)

Homework (feat. Jonny Lang)

Doctor Brown (feat. Billy Gibbons)

All Your Love (feat. John Mayall)

Rattlesnake Shake (feat. Billy Gibbons & Steven Tyler)

Stop Messin’ Round (feat. Christine McVie)

Looking For Somebody (feat. Christine McVie)

Sandy Mary (feat. Jonny Lang)

Love That Burns (feat. Rick Vito)

The World Keep Turning (feat. Noel Gallagher)

Like Crying (feat. Noel Gallagher)

No Place To Go (feat. Rick Vito)

Station Man (feat. Pete Townshend)

Act II

Man Of The World (feat. Neil Finn)

Oh Well (Pt.1) (feat. Billy Gibbons & Steven Tyler)

Oh Well (Pt.2) (feat. David Gilmour)

Need Your Love So Bad (feat. Jonny Lang)

Black Magic Woman (feat. Rick Vito)

The Sky Is Crying (feat. Jeremy Spencer)

I Can’t Hold Out (feat. Jeremy Spencer)

The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown) (feat. Billy Gibbons & Kirk Hammett)

Albatross (feat. David Gilmour)

Shake Your Moneymaker (group finale)

For more information visit: mickfleetwoodandfriends.com