See guitarists Mark Lettieri and Martin Miller give Michael Jackson's Human Nature the cover treatment

Martin Miller and his band are back again with another classic cover – and this time Snarky Puppy man Mark Lettieri is joining them as they take on the Thriller classic Human Nature.

As Michael Jackson muso fans will know, the original features three members of session ace band Toto; it was by written by keyboardist Steve Porcaro with his brother and bandmate Jeff Porcaro drumming alongside guitarist Steve Lukather.

Millier gets to take flight with the lead in the second half of his version with singing bassist Ben Jud turning in another superb performance. Indeed, the whole band does.

