Samplebot lets you capture, play and sequence sounds in seconds

Record or import samples, play them back on pads, then build up arrangements in a sequencer. That’s A Tasty Pixel’s Samplebot app in a nutshell.

“I’ve always loved finding ways to make music fun and immediate, to encourage creativity without having to wrestle with complex tools,” explains A Tasty Pixel director and developer Michael Tyson, whose other apps include Loopy and Audiobus. “Samplebot’s just good fun to play with. During development I was entertaining our 7-month-old little boy, recording and playing back his squeaky teether toy. I made a little song right there, out of the stuff around us: That’s the kind of experience I strive for.”

Samples can be trimmed, and their volumes adjusted, and the MIDI control support means that you can play Samplebot’s grid of sounds with a pad controller. Finished songs can be shared to Facebook or exported for use in other apps.

Samplebot is available now from the Apple App Store. You can currently have it for half price: £2.99/$2.99.