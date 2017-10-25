Ryan Adams’ signature Strat is nearly finished and it looks awesome

We’ve heard rumblings of a Ryan Adams Strat for some time now, but recent Instagram and Twitter posts from the man himself have very much confirmed its existence - and then some.

Judging from the images and video, Adams’ first prototype signature is packing slick triple-colour binding on a sparkly black finish, with white binding on the black scratchplate, which looks to be from California design co Decoboom.

My Sig Stratocaster Prototype #1 woke me up. I dreamed about it glowing? Hmm Thank you, @Fender this is gonna rule.... Few more tweaks... pic.twitter.com/JxpdFtTFAKOctober 25, 2017

There are no specs on the single coil pickups yet, although they sound pretty high-output in the video below - which would match the guitar's headstock, taken from the Heavy Metal HM Strat of the ’80s.

My @fender Stratocaster... Prototype #1 Couple more things and "we're in the pipe 5 by 5" Filmed by @totally_tod A photo posted by @misterryanadams on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT

Adams was traditionally associated with his walnut Gibson ES-335, known as Peanut, but in recent years has turned to Strats as his weapon of choice.

If there are still tweaks to be made, the timing’s probably a little tight for Winter NAMM in January, but we’d expect this stunner to surface next summer.