Ryan Adams’ signature Strat is nearly finished and it looks awesome

Singer-songwriter teases ’80s-themed guitar on camera

We’ve heard rumblings of a Ryan Adams Strat for some time now, but recent Instagram and Twitter posts from the man himself have very much confirmed its existence - and then some.

Judging from the images and video, Adams’ first prototype signature is packing slick triple-colour binding on a sparkly black finish, with white binding on the black scratchplate, which looks to be from California design co Decoboom.

There are no specs on the single coil pickups yet, although they sound pretty high-output in the video below - which would match the guitar's headstock, taken from the Heavy Metal HM Strat of the ’80s.

My @fender Stratocaster... Prototype #1 Couple more things and "we're in the pipe 5 by 5" Filmed by @totally_tod

A photo posted by @misterryanadams on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT

Adams was traditionally associated with his walnut Gibson ES-335, known as Peanut, but in recent years has turned to Strats as his weapon of choice.

If there are still tweaks to be made, the timing’s probably a little tight for Winter NAMM in January, but we’d expect this stunner to surface next summer.

