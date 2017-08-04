Rumble with the Dumble: up close with an Overdrive Special

Only a relative handful of guitar players have even seen a genuine Dumble Overdrive Special up close, let alone played one. We sent a very willing volunteer along to do both…

A couple of hours with one, uninterrupted in a studio, where we could really get acquainted? This might just be a once-in-a-lifetime deal

For the likes of Robben Ford, Larry Carlton, Michael Landau, Sonny Landreth, Eric Johnson, Joe Bonamassa, John Mayer, SRV and Lowell George, this would have been just another day.

All either current or past owners of the fabled Dumble, they used the near-mythical amps to sculpt their sounds and playing to a level of artistry forever embedded in six-string history.

For me, not so much. A confirmed enthusiast player at best, the sound of my heroes has nevertheless fuelled a passion for inspirational sounds. I’ve been lucky enough to play pretty much all the classics along the way so far, but quality time with a genuine Overdrive Special by Dumble has eluded me… until now.

