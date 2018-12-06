Rougarou Pedals unleashes The Umibōzu fuzz/distortion pedal

Louisiana-based pedal co Rougarou Pedals has announced The Umibōzu, an LED-based fuzz pedal that crosses over into distortion territory.

Three controls handle the tone - drive, tone and volume - and Rougarou is promising great clarity on guitar and bass, with no lost attack even at max gain.

Oh, and in case you're interested, an Umibōzu is a supernatural Japanese folklore creature that capsizes ships of sailors that anger them. Every day's a school day.

This handmade stompbox is available now for $150 - head over to Rougarou Pedals for more.