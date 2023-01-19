The Rolling Stones have joined TikTok, and Mick Jagger’s already showing off his dance moves

Mick Jagger’s dancing is the stuff of legend - it certainly is here at MusicRadar, anyway - so it seems entirely fitting that both he and his band, The Rolling Stones, have just joined TikTok.

Never shy of showing off his moves, Jagger has already started throwing a few shapes, and the good news for the wider TikTok community is that the full Stones music catalogue is also now available to them for the first time.

So, if you want to lip-sync to Let’s Spend The Night Together, groove to Gimme Shelter or strut to Start Me Up, now you can. The songs are all available on the TikTok Sounds page.

To celebrate their arrival on the short-form video site, The Rolling Stones are launching their own official hashtag (#TheRollingStones) and are inviting creators to share their best covers and remixes, be they sped-up songs or acoustic strums. There’s also a new 44-track band-curated Stones playlist.

Perhaps surprisingly, Mick Jagger was beaten on to TikTok by his bandmate Keith Richards (opens in new tab), who joined last year, but the frontman’s personal profile is now up and running (opens in new tab) alongside The Rolling Stones (opens in new tab) ’ page.