Roland’s “ultimate sound module”, the XV-5080, is now available in the Roland Cloud

Released in 2000, Roland’s XV-5080 was billed as the company’s “ultimate sound module,” and with good reason. Building on the success of the earlier JV-1080, this rack-based multitimbral beauty offered a massive stash of PCM-based sounds, modulation features aplenty and a slew of effects, and was versatile enough to appeal to a wide range of producers.

Now the XV-5080 has returned as a Roland Cloud plugin, meaning that a new generation can enjoy its wide-ranging charms. It contains more than 900 presets, all of which can be searched by category, and a drop-down editor gives access to in-depth parameter editing.

The XV-5080 is one of a growing number of Roland classics to head onto the company’s Cloud platform. It joins the likes of the TR-808, Juno-106. Jupiter-8, TB-303, TR-909 and D-50.