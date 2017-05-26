Roland drops SPD::ONE series electronic percussion pads
Kicking off the first of several releases over the next few weeks, Roland has unveiled the SPD::ONE series of electronic percussion pads.
Designed for use by guitarists, singers, DJs and producers as well as drummers, the SPD::ONE pads come in four flavours: Electro, Kick, Percussion and WAV Pad.
All models use USB-MIDI for recording rhythms and triggering sounds, can be run from power supplies or batteries, and operate on tabletops or floors - they can be clamped to drum or mic stands using included mounting hardware, too.
There's no word on availability yet, but head on through the gallery for a closer look at each pad (with RRPs), and visit Roland for more info.
Roland SPD::ONE Electro
PRESS RELEASE: The Roland SPD::ONE ELECTRO is a new type of digital percussion pad, one that allows any musician to add electronic sounds to their performances.
It contains 22 iconic sounds, including fat snares, crisp hand claps, electronic cowbells, and more, and you can even import your own original audio data into one of the 12 internal sound banks.
Once you’re ready to go, the SPD::ONE ELECTRO’s robust-yet-sensitive pad can be played with sticks, hands, or feet, and the trigger threshold settings are easily adjusted with intuitive controls.
Powered by batteries or AC, the portable SPD::ONE ELECTRO can be used on the floor or a tabletop, or mounted to any rig or drum setup with the included adapter.
Operation is simple, even for those musicians who are not technical; just by using four knobs on the control panel, you can change the sound, volume, balance, and more.
Whether you’re a drummer, percussion player, guitarist, DJ, or vocalist, the SPD::ONE ELECTRO is a simple and flexible way to expand your sound palette and invigorate your performances.
Roland SPD::ONE Kick
PRESS RELEASE: The Roland SPD::ONE KICK is a new type of digital percussion pad, one that allows any musician to add genuine kick drum and percussion sounds to their performances.
It contains 22 realistic percussion sounds, including kick drums, stomp box, shakers, cowbells, and more, and you can even import your own original audio data into one of the 12 internal sound banks.
Once you’re ready to go, the SPD::ONE KICK’s robust-yet-sensitive pad can be played with sticks, hands, or feet, and trigger threshold settings are easily adjusted with intuitive controls.
Powered by batteries or AC, the portable SPD::ONE KICK can be used on the floor or a tabletop, or mounted to any rig or drum setup with the included adapter.
Operation is simple, even for those musicians who are not technical; just by using four knobs on the control panel, you can change the sound, volume, balance, and more.
Whether you’re a drummer, percussion player, guitarist, DJ, or vocalist, the SPD::ONE KICK is a simple and flexible way to expand your sound palette and invigorate your performances.
Roland SPD::ONE Percussion
Roland SPD::ONE WAV Pad
PRESS RELEASE: The Roland SPD::ONE WAV PAD is a new type of digital percussion pad, one that allows any musician to perform with their own sounds and samples.
Importing audio files is as simple as connecting the SPD::ONE WAV PAD to a PC or Mac and dragging your WAV files into the drive that appears. Whether you need full-length backing tracks or one-shot samples, your sounds can be loaded and played in seconds.
Once you’re ready to go, the unit’s robust-yet-sensitive pad can be played with sticks, hands, or feet, and trigger threshold settings are easily adjusted with intuitive controls.
Powered by batteries or AC, the portable SPD::ONE WAV PAD can be used on the floor or a tabletop, or mounted to any rig or drum setup with the included adapter.
Operation is simple, even for those musicians who are not technical; just by using four knobs on the control panel, you can change the sound, volume, balance, and more.
Whether you’re a drummer, percussion player, guitarist, DJ, or vocalist, the SPD::ONE WAV PAD is a simple and flexible way to expand your sound palette and invigorate your performances.