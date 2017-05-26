Roland drops SPD::ONE series electronic percussion pads

Kicking off the first of several releases over the next few weeks, Roland has unveiled the SPD::ONE series of electronic percussion pads.

Designed for use by guitarists, singers, DJs and producers as well as drummers, the SPD::ONE pads come in four flavours: Electro, Kick, Percussion and WAV Pad.

All models use USB-MIDI for recording rhythms and triggering sounds, can be run from power supplies or batteries, and operate on tabletops or floors - they can be clamped to drum or mic stands using included mounting hardware, too.

There's no word on availability yet, but head on through the gallery for a closer look at each pad (with RRPs), and visit Roland for more info.