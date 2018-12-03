RØDE’s new RØDECaster Pro is “the world’s first fully integrated podcast production studio”

Everyone’s favourite Aussie mic manufacturer, RØDE, has announced what it is calling “the world’s first fully integrated podcast production studio”, called the RØDECaster Pro.

This latest addition to RØDE's ever-growing range of podcast-centric products looks like it pretty much takes care of everything you need in a mixing/monitoring centrepiece such as this, with the added bonus of direct recording onto microSD.

The unit features four mic channels, three alternate device input channels - including USB for incorporating music, or app calls for those live phone-ins - and eight programmable pads for triggering sound effects.

“We released our first podcast product, the Podcaster USB microphone, in 2004,” says RØDE Founder and Chairman, Peter Freedman AM. “Since then, our broadcast microphones, especially the Procaster and RØDE NT-USB mics, have become the microphones of choice for the growing podcasting and vlogging world."

The RØDECaster Pro is shipping now and, although we don’t have any prices for you just yet, you can find all the features listed below and more information can be found on the RØDE website .

RØDECaster features