“I can't wait to jam out with all the campers:" Green Day's Mike Dirnt signed up to Rock Camp, along with The Killers' Dave Keuning and Jane's Addiction's Stephen Perkins

By
published

Your chance to jam with your heroes

Rock Camp 2024 stars
(Image credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller/STEPHEN PERKINS/NBC)

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp, the hot ticket, multi-day performance hothouse that first took place in the mid-'90s and has since enabled civilian players to hang out with and be mentored by the starred likes of Steve Lukather, Nickelback's Mike Kroeger, Chad Smith of The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Soundgraden's Kim Thayil and Alice in Chains Jerry Cantrell, is returning this October.

Featuring at the camp this time out are Green Day's Mike Dirnt, The Killers' Dave Keuning and Jane's Addiction's Stephen Perkins. 

The format is simple, if intense, as campgoers are formed into bands that are then mentored by the pros and stars on staff, before performing live, this time at the Whisky A Go-Go in Hollywood.

The four-day experience is set-up with a pre-camp call with Rock Camp's musical director, who will connect attendees with mentors and bandmates, as well as providing a song list to start rehearsing. At the camp itself there are band rehearsals, jam sessions, masterclasses with rockstar counselors and Q&A sessions.

This edition takes place in LA, 17-20 October. To find out more head to rockcamp.com

MusicRadar Team
MusicRadar Team

MusicRadar is the number 1 website for music makers of all kinds, be they guitarists, drummers, keyboard players, djs or producers...

  • GEAR: We help musicians find the best gear with top-ranking gear round-ups and high- quality, authoritative reviews by a wide team of highly experienced experts.
  • TIPS: We also provide tuition, from bite-sized tips to advanced work-outs and guidance from recognised musicians and stars.
  • STARS: We talk to musicians and stars about their creative processes, and the nuts and bolts of their gear and technique. We give fans an insight into the actual craft of music making that no other music website can.