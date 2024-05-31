“I can't wait to jam out with all the campers:" Green Day's Mike Dirnt signed up to Rock Camp, along with The Killers' Dave Keuning and Jane's Addiction's Stephen Perkins

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp, the hot ticket, multi-day performance hothouse that first took place in the mid-'90s and has since enabled civilian players to hang out with and be mentored by the starred likes of Steve Lukather, Nickelback's Mike Kroeger, Chad Smith of The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Soundgraden's Kim Thayil and Alice in Chains Jerry Cantrell, is returning this October.

Featuring at the camp this time out are Green Day's Mike Dirnt, The Killers' Dave Keuning and Jane's Addiction's Stephen Perkins.

The format is simple, if intense, as campgoers are formed into bands that are then mentored by the pros and stars on staff, before performing live, this time at the Whisky A Go-Go in Hollywood.

The four-day experience is set-up with a pre-camp call with Rock Camp's musical director, who will connect attendees with mentors and bandmates, as well as providing a song list to start rehearsing. At the camp itself there are band rehearsals, jam sessions, masterclasses with rockstar counselors and Q&A sessions.

This edition takes place in LA, 17-20 October. To find out more head to rockcamp.com