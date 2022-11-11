RipX DeepCreate is a recording playground that treats audio and MIDI as one

RipX is branching out from its audio separation roots with the release of DeepCreate, a new tool that’s designed to be used to generate original musical ideas from scratch.

You can record or import pretty much anything into DeepCreate - audio, MIDI/MPE data or samples - and then treat all of your ‘layers’ of content in the same way.

The processing options are extensive. You can change your layers’ sounds (it’s even possible to ‘rip’ your favourite VST synth presets), perform or draw in automation and add effects.

Layers can also be re-performed, re-sequenced and blended together, and all on a note-by-note basis.

RipX DeepCreate can be connected to your DAW via the included VST/ARA and AAX plugins, and is available now for the sale price of £110 (regular price £158). It runs on PC and Mac.