Rig tour: Corrosion Of Conformity

Woody: “I’ve always played an SG-style guitar, but I’ve had these ESPs for, shit, 20-something years. Angus Young, Tony Iommi, you can’t go wrong! Those were early influences - plus the look of the SG, you can’t beat it.

We really needed something that was a thru-body neck, that was as solid as a rock, and ESP came through for us

“Pepper and I both used to have Gibsons. I’ve still got several at the house, but it got to where some of the tunings we were using and just the way we were playing, attacking the guitar, we were having trouble keeping those old things in tune. We really needed something that was a thru-body neck, that was as solid as a rock, and ESP came through for us. You can beat the hell out of ’em, and they pretty much stay in tune.

“I’ve got one of my customs with me and one regular Viper. It was a total custom shop. They made me three of them and gave Keenan three of them. I have a ’72 Gibson SG, and I sent that to them and was like, ‘Make something kind of like this, but make it tough as hell and stay in tune.’ And they did! And it was fucking awesome.

“I reckon it’s all mahogany. Pickups-wise, Seymour Duncans - the Invaders, man! In the neck I keep a Pearly Gates, just for whenever you need a little warmth, I kick it on there. I’ve just got one knob, no tone, none of that shit. Just the pickup switch and one knob, volume - that’s it.

“A long time ago, I was fucking with one of my guitars and I was like, ‘Man, these knobs are in the way.’ So I hit a chord, and clipped the little wire that went into the tone knob, and it got brighter and sounded better. When they made the customs, I was like, ‘Don’t put anything there; just one knob and that’s all I want.’”